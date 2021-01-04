Tarrant, Dallas County Plan for Large Scale and Mobile Vaccination Sites as Vaccine Becomes More Available

As thousands of North Texans become part of the first wave to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, local officials are increasingly turning their attention to plans to swiftly and efficiently vaccinate the bulk of the population.

In Tarrant County, planning is underway with state officials for largescale vaccination centers that could vaccinate between 1500 and 2000 people a day.

“We have a site in Arlington right now, I could see us having another two, three or four sites,” said Judge Glen Whitley.

According to Judge Whitley, the facilities could be open and running as quickly as the necessary number of vaccines arrive.

If you would like to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Tarrant County, click here for more information.

“If we knew the vaccines were coming we could put together a couple of sites by the end of next week,” said Whitley.

But right now neither Tarrant nor Dallas County have enough vaccines to stock such sites. In Dallas County, shipments are expected to rise to 2,000 doses per day starting next week.

According to Judge Clay Jenkins, about 85,000 county residents have been immunized thus far.

“That’s three-percent of our population, we need to get to about 75% of our population before we can have what we call heard immunity,” said Judge Jenkins.

In Dallas County plans are also underway for strategically placed mobile sites that would allow for residents to receive the vaccine. According to Jenkins, the plan is for people to schedule an appointment online before showing up in person.

And like his counterpart in Tarrant County, Jenkins also expects the number of vaccine doses available at the county level will rise dramatically in weeks to come.

“So we have got to build that capacity, if you build it they will come,” said Jenkins.

