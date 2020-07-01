Tarrant County Reports Record 606 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths Wednesday

For the second straight day, Tarrant County Public Health reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases, setting a record each day, along with the deaths of three more people.

Tuesday's 606 new cases bring the total number of cases in Tarrant County since March to 12,950. The new 7-day average through Wednesday is 443 cases per day, a jump of 20 since yesterday.

With three new deaths also being reported Wednesday, the number of fatalities in the county related to COVID-19 is now at 231. The latest victims include a man in his 60s from Mansfield and a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s, both from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.

The county is also reporting 104 new recoveries for a total of 5,323 survivors. There are currently 7,396 active, known cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 66% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.

As of Tuesday, the county reported: 1,745 available hospital beds, 46 fewer than Tuesday; 390 available ventilators, 35 fewer than Tuesday; of the 7,396 active cases, 472 of those people are hospitalized, two fewer than Tuesday, but 86 more than Monday and 175 more than Friday.

Last week Tarrant County required most people to wear face-coverings while inside area businesses. The countywide executive order went into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and will remain in effect until Aug. 4.

"I still know there are a lot of folks that say, 'Well I have the right, I don't have the wear the mask,' and I say, 'Yeah, just because you have that right doesn't mean that it's right,' so we're still stressing wear the masks while you're outside, respect others," Whitley said.