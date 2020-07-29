Tarrant County Reports 6 COVID-19 Deaths; 7-Day New Case Average Drops for Fourth Straight Day

Another six people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Tarrant County, that's according to the county health department who is also announcing an additional 836 new infections Wednesday along with more than 675 current hospitalizations.

The six latest deaths include a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s from Arlington; a man in his 90s from North Richland Hills, a man in his 60s from unincorporated Tarrant County, and a man in his 80s and a man in his 40s, both from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.

The addition of the latest cases brings the total number of infections in Tarrant County to 27,151 since testing began in March. The county's 7-day average through Wednesday is 516 cases per day, down for the fourth straight day.

The county is also reporting 53 recoveries Wednesday, bringing the total number of survivors to 13,613. There are currently an estimated 13,183 active cases in the county.

As of Wednesday, the county reported 676 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 56 more than the day before.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.