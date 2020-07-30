Tarrant County Reports 8 COVID-19 Deaths; 7-Day New Case Average Climbs

Another eight people have died after contracting COVID-19 in Tarrant County, that's according to the county health department who is also announcing an additional 672 new infections Thursday along with 642 current hospitalizations.

The eight latest deaths include a man in his 80s from White Settlement, a woman in her 70s, two men in their 40s, a man in his 70s and two men in their 80s, all from Fort Worth and a woman in her 90s from Arlington. All had underlying health conditions.

The addition of the latest cases brings the total number of infections in Tarrant County to 27,823 since testing began in March. The county's 7-day average through Thursday is 528 cases per day, a slight increase over Wednesday's 520 cases that also snaps a four-day streak of declines.

The county is also reporting 35 recoveries Wednesday, bringing the total number of survivors to 13,648. There are currently an estimated 13,812 active cases in the county.

As of Thursday, the county reported 642 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 34 fewer than the day before.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.