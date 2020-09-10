Tarrant County Reports 5 Deaths, 211 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Thursday

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 211 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday with five more deaths.

Of the 211 additional cases reported Thursday, 157 are confirmed while the other 54 are probable cases. The county has not said whether any of the 157 confirmed cases are from the Department of State Health Services backlog.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases earlier this month at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 40,950 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,776 probable cases for a total of 43,726 cases.

The deceased Thursday include a man from Arlington in his 90s, a woman from Grapevine in her 80s, a woman from Mansfield in her 70s, and two men from Fort Worth in their 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

The county is also reporting another 276 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 38,491. There are currently an estimated 4,644 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

The health department reports 237 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 5% of capacity. A month ago, on Aug. 10 COVID-19 patients occupied about 8% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.