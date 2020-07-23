coronavirus

Tarrant County Reports 431 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday, 9 Deaths

Tarrant County has 23,967 cases of the coronavirus, 319 deaths and 11,680 recoveries

Tarrant County public health reported 431 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Nine additional deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to 319.

The deaths include a man in his 40s from Euless, a man in his 70s from Arlington, a woman in her 20s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 60s, all from Fort Worth, and a man in his 80s from Grand Prairie. All but one had underlying health conditions.

The county has reported a total of 23,967 cases, 319 deaths and 11,680 recoveries.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

