Tarrant County Reports 256 COVID-19 Cases Monday, Drops in 7-Day, 14-Day Averages

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 256 new COVID-19 cases Monday with no new deaths. Meanwhile, both the county's 7-day and 14-day averages are on the way down again.

Of the 256 cases reported Monday, data from the county health department indicates 242 cases are confirmed while 14 cases are probable.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases earlier this month at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 36,239 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,777 probable cases for a total of 38,016 cases.

After climbing to 557 on Sunday, the county's 7-day average dropped to 550 cases Monday; the 14-day average dropped from 622 on Sunday to 619 Monday. The averages for both had been trending down last week before a backlog of cases were added on Saturday.

The county is also reporting more than 1,200 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 29,362. There are currently an estimated 8,195 active cases in the county -- nearly 1,400 fewer than on Friday.

Of the county's cases, 69% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

The number of hospital beds reported to be occupied by COVID-19 patients Monday was 381, down from 708 a month ago.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.