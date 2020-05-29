Tarrant County Reports 2 More COVID-19 Deaths Along With 85 New Cases Friday

Tarrant County is reporting 85 new cases of COVID-19 Friday along with two more deaths.

The deceased include a man in his 90s from Bedford and a woman in her 70s from Fort Worth. Both had underlying health conditions.

Data released by the Tarrant County Public Health Department shows the total number of cases in the county has reached 5,379; so far, 160 people have died after contracting the infection. There are an estimated 2,200 recoveries in the county along with 2,999 active cases of the infection, nearly 100 fewer than the day before.

Of the deaths in the county, 68% are of those aged 65 and older. That same group, however, only makes up 17% of all cases in the county. Most of the infections, 37%, come from those aged 25 to 44.

The average case doubling time in Tarrant County is at 26 days. The doubling time is calculated as an average of the previous week and is updated every Sunday. The most recent update was May 24.

Tarrant County did not report any cases over the Memorial Day holiday and reported fewer than 100 news cases from Saturday through Tuesday. On Wednesday, the county reported an uptick in new cases with 151 new cases and 11 deaths and another 104 cases on Thursday.