Tarrant County Reports 11 More COVID-19 Deaths Along With 151 New Cases Wednesday

After a few quiet days where only a few dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported, Tarrant County reported 151 new cases Wednesday and 11 more deaths.

Data released by the Tarrant County Public Health Department Wednesday brings the total number of cases in the county to 5,190; 155 people have died after contracting the infection. There are an estimated 2,010 recoveries in the county along with 3,025 active cases of the infection.

County health officials offered no details on the latest victims with regard to their age, underlying health conditions or residence. However, an analysis of their data shows that six of the latest victims lived in Fort Worth, two were in Keller and one each in Arlington, Mansfield and White Settlement.

Of the deaths in the county, 68% are of those aged 65 and older. That same group, however, only makes up 17% of all cases in the county. Most of the infections, 37%, come from those aged 25 to 44.

The average case doubling time in Tarrant County is at 26 days. The doubling time is calculated as an average of the previous week and is updated every Sunday. The most recent update was May 24.

Tarrant County did not report any cases over the Memorial Day holiday and reported fewer than 100 news cases from Saturday through Tuesday.