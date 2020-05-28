Tarrant County Reports 3 More COVID-19 Deaths Along With 104 New Cases Thursday

Tarrant County is reporting 104 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday along with three more deaths.

The deceased announced Thursday include two people in Fort Worth and one in Hurst. Further details were not immediately available.

Data released by the Tarrant County Public Health Department shows the total number of cases in the county have reached 5,294; so far, 158 people have died after contracting the infection. There are an estimated 2,040 recoveries in the county along with 3,096 active cases of the infection.

Of the deaths in the county, 68% are of those aged 65 and older. That same group, however, only makes up 17% of all cases in the county. Most of the infections, 37%, come from those aged 25 to 44.

The average case doubling time in Tarrant County is at 26 days. The doubling time is calculated as an average of the previous week and is updated every Sunday. The most recent update was May 24.

Tarrant County did not report any cases over the Memorial Day holiday and reported fewer than 100 news cases from Saturday through Tuesday. On Wednesday, the county reported an uptick in new cases with 151 new cases and 11 deaths.