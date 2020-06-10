Tarrant County is reporting 166 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday along with five deaths in Arlington, Benbrook and Fort Worth. The latest deaths bring the county's total number of COVID-19 related fatalities to 189.

The deceased include a man in his 80s from Arlington, a man in his 80s from Benbrook, and two men in their 60s, and a man in his 50s, all from Fort Worth. All had underlying health conditions.

The increase of 166 new cases Wednesday is partially due to a lab reporting issue, the county said. On Monday, the county said a backlog in reporting was behind an apparent spike when 219 new cases were reported. Either way, the latest additions brings the county's total number of cases to 6,599. According to Tarrant County Public Health, an estimated 2,897 people in the county have recovered from the virus leaving 3,513 people with active infections.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

As of Wednesday, the county reports 1,966 available hospital beds, 436 available ventilators; of the 3,513 active cases, 216 of those people are hospitalized.