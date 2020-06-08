coronavirus

Tarrant County Reports 219 New COVID-19 Cases Monday, No New Deaths

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County reaches 6,369 with 178 deaths

By Frank Heinz

Nefty Gonzalez, NBC 5

Tarrant County is reporting 219 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 164 of which the county says are due to a backlog in reporting, along with no new deaths.

More than 100 of the new cases were in Fort Worth, another 39 were in Arlington, 13 were in Haltom City and 11 were in White Settlement.

The 219 new cases announced Monday bring the county's total number of cases to 6,369. According to Tarrant County Public Health, an estimated 2,743 people in the county have recovered from the virus leaving 3,448 people with active infections.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Of the county's cases, 67% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The county currently reports 2,176 available hospital beds, 404 available ventilators; of the 3,443 active cases, 177 of those people are hospitalized.

coronavirus 8 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing May 8

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFort WorthTarrant County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us