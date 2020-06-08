Tarrant County Reports 219 New COVID-19 Cases Monday, No New Deaths

Tarrant County is reporting 219 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 164 of which the county says are due to a backlog in reporting, along with no new deaths.

More than 100 of the new cases were in Fort Worth, another 39 were in Arlington, 13 were in Haltom City and 11 were in White Settlement.

The 219 new cases announced Monday bring the county's total number of cases to 6,369. According to Tarrant County Public Health, an estimated 2,743 people in the county have recovered from the virus leaving 3,448 people with active infections.

Of the county's cases, 67% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The county currently reports 2,176 available hospital beds, 404 available ventilators; of the 3,443 active cases, 177 of those people are hospitalized.