Tarrant County Reports 1,523 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death Sunday

Tarrant County Public Health reported 1,523 additional cases of COVID-19 with one more death Sunday.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the newly reported cases Sunday, 1,318 cases are confirmed while the other 205 are probable.

The county also reported the death of a Fort Worth resident, bringing the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 794.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 72,809 confirmed cases of the virus and 9,206 probable cases for a total of 82,015 cases.

The county is also reporting another 597 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 61,617.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 726 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 14% of capacity. A month ago, on Oct. 14 COVID-19 patients occupied about 8% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

That occupancy rate is steadily climbing toward the peak the county experienced on July 23, when the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients was at 15%, according to county health department data.