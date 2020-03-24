Tarrant County Reports 14 New Cases of COVID-19; Total at 71

Tarrant County health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total number of cases in the county to 71.

The 14 cases included three reported at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington, where five people have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The retirement center is where the first death in North Texas related to the new coronavirus was reported on March 15.

The report comes on the same day Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced shelter in place order in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

There were 10 new cases of the virus reported Monday, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

