coronavirus

4 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 Reported at Arlington Retirement Community

The first North Texas death reported in connection to COVID-19 was recorded at the Arlington facility

By Chris Blake

texas masonic center
NBC 5 News

The retirement community where the first reported death connected to COVID-19 in North Texas occurred, has four additional cases of the new coronavirus, officials say.

After Patrick James, a resident Arlington Masonic Retirement Center, died March 15, about 225 tests were given to residents and staff at the facility, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said.

Two of the people who tested positive were staff members and two were residents, Whitley said. Each case had ties to one of the others.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus Mar 23

What We Know About Coronavirus Cases in North Texas, Around the State

coronavirus Mar 13

Your Guide to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic

Residents at the center were still in isolation Tuesday as officials wait for more of the tests to come back.

The cases are included in the 71 reported in Tarrant County Tuesday night.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusArlington
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us