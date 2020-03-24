4 Additional Positive Cases of COVID-19 Reported at Arlington Retirement Community

The retirement community where the first reported death connected to COVID-19 in North Texas occurred, has four additional cases of the new coronavirus, officials say.

After Patrick James, a resident Arlington Masonic Retirement Center, died March 15, about 225 tests were given to residents and staff at the facility, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said.

Two of the people who tested positive were staff members and two were residents, Whitley said. Each case had ties to one of the others.

Residents at the center were still in isolation Tuesday as officials wait for more of the tests to come back.

The cases are included in the 71 reported in Tarrant County Tuesday night.