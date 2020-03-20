All Residents of Arlington Masonic Home To Be Tested for COVID-19 After Resident Dies

The Texas Masonic Retirement Center confirms Friday that all residents living at the Arlington facility would be tested for coronavirus.

The statement comes after opposing statements by Gov. Greg Abbott and Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja made it unclear exactly what was taking place following the death of a resident who had been infected with the virus.

During a news conference in Arlington on Wednesday, Abbott said all residents and staff of the retirement home would be tested for COVID-19 after a resident died after 77-year-old Patrick James contracted the virus. Taneja said Thursday that the county had no plans to test all of the residents, despite the assurances by the governor, and that "only appropriate individuals who really need it" would be tested.

On Friday, the retirement center confirmed, "a team comprised of medical responders from the Arlington Fire Department, Texas Department of State Health Serivces, and Tarrant County Public Health will be testing all residents and staff members of the Texas Masonic Retirement Center for COVID-19."

The joint response team will be conducting the tests in order help to mitigate potential spread of the virus at the Masonic Retirement Center.

