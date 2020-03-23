Tarrant County Reports 10 More COVID-19 Cases Monday

Tarrant County public health officials confirm Monday another 10 people have been infected with COVID-19.

Among the new cases reported Monday are two in Haltom City, the first confirmed cases in the city.

The total number of infected in Tarrant County now totals 57; two people have recovered in the county including a patient in Benbrook and another in White Settlement.

As of this writing, there are more than 260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas; five people have died.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

