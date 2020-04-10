Tarrant County Doctors Urge Patients to Keep Some Appointments

With coronavirus widespread and social distancing an important part of flattening the curve, how do you safely manage your non-coronavirus medical needs?

According to the Tarrant County Medical Society, there are ways to talk to your physician and receive medical care during the coronavirus pandemic without putting yourself or others at risk.

Doctors at the Tarrant County Medical Society recommend that you use some of the technologies that we rely on every day—the phone and the internet.

Call your doctor to discuss your problem and learn your options; many issues can be handled easily over the phone.

Some doctors are also now able to offer virtual visits, which means you can be evaluated from the safety of your own home.

Morvarid Rezaie, DO, of Fort Worth Primary Care, says that her practice has seen an increase in phone and video visits, both with established patients and those looking to establish themselves with a primary care physician.

While some annual visits are being postponed, most sick visits and new patient visits can be held virtually.

Dr. Rezaie is trying to get the word out; she has posted videos on her practice’s Facebook page promoting this service.

Even with this advancement in technology, Dr. Rezaie emphasizes that in-person visits are still available for those who cannot access the necessary technology or just prefer an in-person visit.