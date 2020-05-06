Tarrant County Confirms 5 COVID-19 Deaths in Fort Worth, Keller, Benbrook; 127 New Cases Wednesday

Tarrant County Public Health officials confirm Wednesday the deaths of five more people who were infected with the COVID-19 virus and an additional 127 new cases in the county.

The deceased include a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, all from Fort Worth; a woman in her 90s from Keller and a man in his 60s from Benbrook. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 88 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

“As we continue to report deaths from COVID-19 and express condolences to the families involved, we encourage residents to continue to follow the Public Health guidelines,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

The county also recorded an additional 127 new cases of the virus Wednesday, including 81 new cases in Fort Worth, 27 new cases in Arlington and eight new cases in Hurst. Tarrant County has now confirmed 2,813 total cases of COVID-19. County data indicates there are 2,071 active cases and 654 recoveries.

TCPH data shows 66% fatalities related to COVID-19 involve patients over the age of 65. That same data shows people over 65 only account for 19% of the county's total number of cases.