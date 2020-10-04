Tarrant County Adds 601 Cases of the Coronavirus Sunday, 2 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported 601 additional cases of COVID-19, and two deaths in Fort Worth.

Of the 601 additional cases reported Saturday, data from the county health department indicates there are 482 more confirmed cases than the day before and 119 more probable cases.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 48,275 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,825 probable cases for a total of 52,100 cases.

The county, which has reported a total of 672 deaths, including two deaths reported Sunday in Fort Worth. The health department did not provide any additional details about the two cases.

The county is also reporting another 271 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 44,861. There are currently an estimated 6,566 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65 even though they only make up 10% of the cases. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 317 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 9% of capacity and an increase over the last week. A month ago, on Sept. 3 COVID-19 patients occupied about 6% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, the county health department is urging those contacted for contact tracing to answer the call, saying only about 51% of people contacted have responded.

The TCPH said the growth of COVID-19 has changed the mortality of Tarrant County. In seven months, 672 residents have died of the virus. COVID-19 is now projected to be the third leading killer of our residents behind cancer and heart disease and is expected to surpass the annual total for stroke later this year.