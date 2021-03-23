State Expands In-Person Visitation Rules for Long-Term Care Facilities

Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced Tuesday it's expanding visitations at nursing facilities and other long-term care facilities.

Residents who are fully vaccinated at nursing facilities can now have visitors, other than an essential caregiver.

The state said it's following federal guidance that was provided by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on March 10.

HHSC said in a statement that in-person visits with family members and friends are now allowed if the resident at a nursing facility is fully vaccinated and as long as COVID-19 safety measures are followed.

For the last several months only a designated essential caregiver was allowed to visit, and even then there were time limitations.

“Safely visiting with family and friends is vital to the mental health and well-being of long-term care residents,” said Victoria Ford, HHS chief policy and regulatory officer in a statement. “We are so pleased these new rules will allow residents to enjoy in-person visits with a wider circle of loved ones.”

This means people are now allowed close contact, outdoor visitations even if there's an outbreak at a facility. Before, only one of the two essential caregivers designated to a resident could visit at a time, but now both caregivers can visit at the same time.

There are no longer time limits for visitations.

Wearing a face mask will still be required.

Here is the full list, per the state, of what is now allowed at Texas nursing facilities:

Close/personal contact during any visitation for fully vaccinated residents.

Outdoor visitation at all facilities, even when the facility has an outbreak.

Up to two essential caregivers at the same time to visit a resident with any COVID-19 status.

All visitation without time limits, while adhering to infection prevention and control measures.

End-of-life visits for all residents regardless of their COVID-19 status in all nursing facilities, with an expanded definition of end-of-life visits that now includes all residents receiving hospice services; residents at or near the end of life, with or without hospice services; and residents whose prognosis does not indicate recovery.

Before, people had to request approval for a visitation from HHSC, but that is no longer the case. The state also said nursing facilities no longer have to monitor visits or escort visitors to and from the visitation area.

Here is a list of what is no longer needed at Texas nursing facilities, according to HHSC:

Request general visitation approval from HHSC.

Monitor visits or escort visitors to and from the visitation area.

Limit indoor visitation to areas with a plexiglass barrier or booth.

Require documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result for essential caregiver or salon services visitors.

List of updated rules and regulations from HHSC

In regards to assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities, and home and community-based services providers, NBC 5 reached out to the state to clarify rules.

