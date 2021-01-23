State Adds New Hubs in North Texas to List of Vaccine Providers

The state of Texas has added additional hubs across the state, including in North Texas, to its list of COVID-19 vaccine providers for the upcoming week.

The new hub locations added for the upcoming week will be in Burnet, Gregg, Dallas, Navarro and Montgomery counties.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the state will receive another 332,750 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and will order 216,350 doses intended as second doses.

The new first doses will be shipped to 212 providers across the state, including 82 hub providers. The state health department said second doses are allocated to providers based on the number of first doses they receive, so people should be able to get their second dose from the same provider.

The new hub locations added for the upcoming week will be in Burnet, Gregg, Dallas, Navarro and Montgomery counties.

The five hubs in Dallas County will be at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas County Health and Human Services, Parkland Hospital, UT Southwestern Medical Center and the city of Garland Health Department.

The four hubs in Collin County are Collin County Health Care Services, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Plano, and the Allen and McKinney fire departments.

The Tarrant County hubs will be the Arlington Fire Department, the Tarrant County Public Health Department, and Texas Health Resources.

The other North Texas hubs include Denton County Public Health, Parker County Hospital District, TMC Bonham Hospital, and the Corsicana-Navarro Public Health District.

According to DSHS, phase 1A and 1B individuals are eligible to receive a vaccine at these hubs, regardless of where they live. People should check the hub or provider's instructions for scheduling before attempting to visit, the state said.

Phase 1A includes front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities, and phase 1B includes people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

A full list of vaccine allocation for the week beginning Monday is available on the state health department's website.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.