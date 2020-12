The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 506 cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Friday bringing the county's total number of cases to 31,269.

To date, according to DSHS data, Collin County has 27,282 estimated recoveries through Thursday, 3,987 active cases and 295 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state has not revealed any information about the most recent Collin County victims of the virus.