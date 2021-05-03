covid-19 vaccine

Several Large North Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Hubs Prepare to Consolidate, Close

As the COVID-19 vaccine dose supply begins to eclipse the demand, changes are on the horizon for some mass vaccination sites around the region.

By Larry Collins

NBC 5 News

North Texas health, safety and government leaders continue looking for ways to encourage residents to get vaccinated, but as the dose supply begins to eclipse the demand, changes are on the horizon for some mass vaccination sites around the region.

In Tarrant County, the mass vaccine sites at AT&T Stadium and the Arlington eSports Arena have already closed.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“The AT&T FEMA site reached a point of limited demand and attendance,” Arlington Fire Department representative Richard Fegan said. “The level of demand does not currently justify the continued operation of the Community Vaccination Center at AT&T Stadium.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

duncanville isd 22 mins ago

Duncanville ISD Gifts 3,000 Books to Students, Hosting Live Event May 3

“There are still numerous vaccination sites in Tarrant County, all designed to support remaining vaccination needs,” Fegan added. “The Arlington Fire Department will continue community-level vaccination efforts in churches, SVI areas, homebound, and other underserved communities.”

Denton County will soon move away from the use of Texas Motor Speedway for vaccination purposes.

“DCPH will be transitioning away from the mass vaccination clinics at TMS mid-May due to the completion of the current waitlist,” a Denton County representative said. “We are still working on future plans, as we have many second doses that will still be completed at TMS, but we hope to have more information on those future clinic plans soon.”

In Dallas County, while the largest vaccine site at Dallas Fair Park has no plans of closing anytime soon, changes are coming to the Parkland Hospital run sites at Ellis Davis Field House and Dallas College – Eastfield Campus.

“We expect to reduce from two hubs to one hub in the coming weeks, and will provide more details on that as they become available,” a Parkland representative explained. “We are shifting some of our resources to pop up mobile vaccination clinics at known locations within the community.”

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for adults 16 years old and over.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group in Texas, see this page from the Texas DSHS.

This article tagged under:

covid-19 vaccineDallas CountyTarrant CountyDenton CountyFEMA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us