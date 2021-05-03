Several Large North Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Hubs Prepare to Consolidate, Close

North Texas health, safety and government leaders continue looking for ways to encourage residents to get vaccinated, but as the dose supply begins to eclipse the demand, changes are on the horizon for some mass vaccination sites around the region.

In Tarrant County, the mass vaccine sites at AT&T Stadium and the Arlington eSports Arena have already closed.

“The AT&T FEMA site reached a point of limited demand and attendance,” Arlington Fire Department representative Richard Fegan said. “The level of demand does not currently justify the continued operation of the Community Vaccination Center at AT&T Stadium.”

“There are still numerous vaccination sites in Tarrant County, all designed to support remaining vaccination needs,” Fegan added. “The Arlington Fire Department will continue community-level vaccination efforts in churches, SVI areas, homebound, and other underserved communities.”

Denton County will soon move away from the use of Texas Motor Speedway for vaccination purposes.

“DCPH will be transitioning away from the mass vaccination clinics at TMS mid-May due to the completion of the current waitlist,” a Denton County representative said. “We are still working on future plans, as we have many second doses that will still be completed at TMS, but we hope to have more information on those future clinic plans soon.”

In Dallas County, while the largest vaccine site at Dallas Fair Park has no plans of closing anytime soon, changes are coming to the Parkland Hospital run sites at Ellis Davis Field House and Dallas College – Eastfield Campus.

“We expect to reduce from two hubs to one hub in the coming weeks, and will provide more details on that as they become available,” a Parkland representative explained. “We are shifting some of our resources to pop up mobile vaccination clinics at known locations within the community.”

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for adults 16 years old and over.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.