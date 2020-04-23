Roofing Companies Team Up to Help Struggling Church

In the spirit of staying together through this difficult time, two roofing companies in Dallas decided to join forces and give back to a neighbor in need.

GAF, the largest roofing manufacturer in the country, happens to sit across the street from Our Lady of San Juan De Los Lagos & St. Theresa Church in West Dallas.

Martin Reveles, owner of nearby Reveles Roofing, has attended this church with his family for 15 years. He noticed the church has been in dire need of a new roof for the last decade but church deacons told him they can’t afford it. Last year, church members noticed a leak in a particular area of the church and that's when Reveles said he knew the roof would have to be replaced sooner rather than later.

“We all need a roof over our head and even during this difficult time, we knew this could be done in a safe way to help a church that really needed a lending hand,” said Reveles. “We knew waiting any longer to replace the roof could result in long-term damage to the church.”

Since roofing is considered essential business, the two companies have replaced the entire roof free of charge. GAF donated the materials and shingles needed to replace the roof and Reveles’ crew went to work replacing the worn roof.

“Supporting the communities we call home is something we take seriously. In 2020, GAF will invest more than $6 million into its communities, including investments in the West Dallas neighborhood,” said Wayne Scott, GAF Dallas Plant Manager. “During this challenging time, we believe it’s more important than ever before to find ways to help our neighbors in need. We’re proud to partner with Reveles Roofing to serve St. Theresa church which makes the community where our employees work and call home a better place.”

Both companies took precautions to ensure social distancing practices while the roof was installed.

“The right people came together at the right time and did not hesitate to help,” said Reveles.