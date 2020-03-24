coronavirus

Rockwall County Orders Shelter-in-Place Order Until Mid-April

Residents ordered to remain at home until April 15 unless conducting "essential" activities

Rockwall County Judge David Sweet issued a shelter-in-place order for the county Tuesday, mirroring the restrictions put in place in Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties this week.

"Because of the risk of the rapid spread of the virus, and the need to protect the most vulnerable members of the community, this order requires all individuals anywhere in Rockwall County to remain at home," Sweet wrote.

The order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. March 24 and will expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 15.

The order is in effect with familiar exceptions, for those conducting certain essential activities or to provide essential business or services related to government or infrastructure.

Restaurants, as in other counties, are permitted to remain open provided they are only offering to go, drive-through or take out service.

