Resident of Denton Rehabilitation Center Dies After COVID-19 Infection

Editor's Note: The initial version of this article said the death reported by Denton County Tuesday involved a resident of the Denton State Supported Living Center when it was a resident of the Denton Rehabilitation Center. We regret the error.

A resident of the Denton Rehabilitation Center has died after contracting the COVID-19 virus, according to county health officials who also confirm 14 new infections and seven more recoveries Tuesday.

The death is the 14th in the county since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed on March 15.

“As we report the loss of a fourteenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.