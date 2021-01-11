Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Denton County Monday; DCPH Adds 476 Cases, 4 Deaths

Denton County Public Health is reporting a record number of COVID-19 patients in county hospitals and ICUs Monday while also reporting another 476 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths.

DCPH reported hospital capacity at 74% Monday, leaving 233 total beds available for future patients, including eight in ICUs.

The county health department also reported, however, a record 235 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday including a record 47 people with the virus in ICUs. The ICUs are 91.6% occupied and 54% of the patients are COVID-19 patients.

Of the 476 new cases reported Monday afternoon, DCPH confirmed 404 are active while 72 have already cleared recovery protocol. The countywide total for cases stands at 43,580 with 29,976 estimated recoveries and 13,367 estimated active cases.

The county announced four new deaths on Monday, increasing the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county at 237 since March 2020. The four latest victims of the pandemic included a woman in her 80s who was a resident of Prestonwood Court in Plano, a man in his 80s from Lewisville, a man in his 50s from Denton and a man in his 70s who was a resident of Good Samaritan Society Denton Village in Denton.

“Please join us in praying for these four individuals’ families and friends,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We must all continue to do our part in protecting ourselves and others with masks, distancing, and handwashing.”

DCPH is also providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the University of North Texas' Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street in Denton. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19. Pre-registration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 a.m.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.

To minimize the spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks all community members to continue to: