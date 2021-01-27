Potter's House Hosts Virtual Panel to Clear Misconceptions on COVID-19 Vaccine

This week, the nation's top infectious disease experts -- including Dr. Anthony Fauci -- are teaming up with a Dallas church to help ease the distrust many people in the community have with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bishop T.D. Jakes, senior pastor of The Potter's House, hosted a virtual COVID-19 panel called "Conversations With America: Unpacking the COVID-19 Vaccine."

It's an effort to use the power of education and social media to tackle the misinformation and misunderstandings that could be impacting people's decisions on the vaccine.

"The more people that get vaccinated in your community, the less chance the virus has to circulate," Fauci said in the exclusive panel with the Potter's House.

The hour-long virtual discussion features the nation's top infectious disease official alongside other experts in the field, including Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a key scientist behind the Moderna vaccine and Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu of Yale School of Medicine.

Topics covered include side effects and how severe reactions are rare, how long the vaccine can last, what the vaccine is made of and how much research was truly done to develop it.

The Potter's House posted the conversation on Youtube this week and is pushing it through social media with the hope to reach at-risk communities, especially those of color.

Recent data from a Pew Research Center survey also shows about 42% of Black Americans said they would take the vaccine, compared to 63% of Hispanics and 61% of white adults.

For life to return to some sort of normal, Fauci said 70% to 85% of the country's total population will need to be vaccinated.

Jakes told NBC 5 for that to happen, everyone needs to consider doing their part.

"To make a distinction between an opinion and a fact. To be able to make some sort of distinction between factual information and information that is planted on social media to create controversy," he explained. "This is your body, this is your health, these are your children, these are your parents. And as a pastor who has had an exponential increase in burying Black people, we have to change the way we buy into legends in the face of a crisis."

Dr. Jill Waggoner, a family medicine doctor for Methodist Health System, asked key questions alongside Jakes during the panel.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

She said her big takeaway was an explanation of how the COVID-19 vaccine works and how it was developed. The vaccine is not made out of dead viruses but instead contains just a single protein taken from the surface of the virus. It can't replicate and it just gives your body a snapshot of what the virus looks like to fight it.

Waggoner also said the technology behind the vaccine has already been researched for a long time.

“Talking to Dr. Corbett, she was able to share with us that they have actually been working on the platform and working on the technology for the vaccine for many many years. So although we didn’t know about it, they had actually been working on it for a long time," she said.

To follow more videos and conversations from T.D. Jakes, click here.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.