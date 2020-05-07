Polls: Office Workers Want to Stay Home

The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of Americans to work from home over the past several weeks. And it seems that even when the world gets back to normal, many of those workers will not want to return to the office.

Three in five American workers who have been working from home during the pandemic would prefer to continue doing their job remotely, according to a Gallup poll.

Nearly half – 48% – of people would even be willing to take a pay cut to continue working from home, according to a OnePoll survey of 2,200 workers from six countries, including the United States.

Among the top benefits of working from home, according to the respondents to the OnePoll survey, are a flexible schedule, saving money, access to a kitchen, wearing what they want, and completing weekend ‘to-dos’ early.

The overwhelming majority of respondents to an NBC DFW Facebook poll posted Wednesday – Would you like to continue to work from home, or are you ready to go back to the office? – said they want to stay home.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, 73% of the more than 3,000 respondents said they wanted to keep working from home.

“For the safety of my child, who’s immune-compromised, [I] would love to continue. Saving money, less stress and staying healthier,” one mom commented.

“I work from home. I need everyone else to go back to the office!!!” wrote another Facebook user.