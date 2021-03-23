Plano Clinic Planning COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Infants, Young Children

A Collin County clinic is currently enrolling children, ages 6 months through 11 years old, for a trial of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Advanced Care Research Centers (ACRC) Trials of Plano recently completed a trial of adolescents, ages 12 to 17, and has yet to announce when the trial for younger children will begin.

The COVID-19 vaccines have not yet been approved for use in children and may not be available for some time, according to the head of Moderna.

"You do need to be a little more cautious and progressive in working down dose levels in the (younger) kids to find the right dose,” Dr. Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna, said in an interview with the TODAY Show last month. Hoge said the current of babies to preteens could take “the better part of this year.”

Data from the Moderna study on adolescents should be ready by the summer, according to Hoge, and some are predicting that a vaccine for that age group could be available by the fall.