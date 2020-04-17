Dallas

Pinwheels for Child Abuse Awareness Month

By Laura Harris

Dallas Child Advocacy Center

The Dallas Children's Advocacy Center and Save Jane Society are launching a virtual pinwheel scavenger hunt to spread awareness of the center’s mission of hope.

Their symbol is a pinwheel. For each donation they get in April, a virtual pinwheel will be sent to the donor with instructions on how to participate in the scavenger hunt for change.

There were more than 28,000 children abused in Dallas County in 2019. Each year, the Dallas Child Advocacy Center serves more than 7,300 children and their non-offending family members who were sexually abused, severely physically abused or who had been a witness to a violent crime.

On average, that child is a 9-year-old girl.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit North Texas and children are spending more time at home with their parents, abuse claims have been on the rise.

April is also National Child Abuse Awareness month.

Dallascoronaviruschild abuse
