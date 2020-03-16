Parkland Hospital to Launch Limited Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Monday

More people will access to testing for COVID-19 here in North Texas starting Monday.

Drive-thru testing for the coronavirus will begin for patients of Parkland Health & Hospital System.

The services start at midday Monday, according to our news partners at the Dallas Morning News.

The goal is to keep anyone who is infected away from other people.

The method is slowly rolling out across the United States and is already in full swing in hot spots like New York. Drive-thru testing is also being implemented in other areas like New Mexico, Colorado and Florida.

Here are the guidelines that are being issued by Parkland:

The testing will be by appointment only.

Testing will be available only for current Parkland patients, first responders and other healthcare workers.

People will need to be interviewed by phone before they can be tested.

Patients must have a Parkland doctor's order to get the drive thru-test.

Hospital approval is required.

Unscheduled patients will not be allowed at the testing facility and Parkland is urging them not to overwhelm the ER or urgent care for testing.

Patients can contact Parkland Hospital's COVID-19 patient line, 214-590-8060.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott