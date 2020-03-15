Cases, Closures and Cancellations: What to Know About Coronavirus in North Texas

Counties across North Texas have reported more than two dozen presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

Phrases like "self-quarantine" and "social distancing" have broken into the common vernacular, while travel restrictions have caused long lines for international travelers returning to the United States.

The 27 cases of the novel coronavirus in North Texas are part of over 50 confirmed cases in Texas.

Amid school closings, event cancellations and the announcement of new cases daily, here's what you need to know about COVID-19 in North Texas.

Cases of COVID-19 in North Texas

Over the weekend, the number of presumptive positive cases of the new coronavirus jumped to 27, as Dallas County reported its number moved to 14 and Collin County's number grew to eight.

Tarrant County announced its fourth positive test Saturday -- a person who was a "close contact" to the American Airlines pilot who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Meanwhile, Denton County reported its first presumptive positive case Sunday: a Double Oak man in his 30s who is self-isolating at home.

Schools, Colleges, Universities and Free Lunches

Many school districts across North Texas have taken action to combat the spread of the new coronavirus by extending spring break by a week and making plans to execute "distance learing."

Several districts also announced they would continue to feed students while they are on an extended break. The University Interscholastic League has also suspended activities.

Most colleges and universities also extended spring break by a week, with many making plans to leave campuses empty through the end of the semester. They will resort to online classes to finish the Spring 2020 semester.

Church Services

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas suspended all public masses until March 30 and encouraged people to watch the livestream of a mass online. Several other North Texas churches took similar steps, but First Baptist Dallas held services despite CDC guidelines that people should avoid large gatherings.

Later Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance that recommended the cancellation or postponement of in-person gatherings of 50 or more people.

Because of the large number of churches in the 30+ counties NBCDFW covers, the faithful should check their church website to find out worship service plans for Sunday and beyond.

Sports and Entertainment

Sporting events and concerts were widely canceled before the CDC's new guidance released Sunday, while most museums, parks and other public gathering places put limits on the number of people who could congregate at one time.