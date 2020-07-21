Fort Worth

North Texas Nurses Brighten Windows and Spirits in Nursing Homes

In March, Peggy Needler started going to nursing homes to paint messages of hope and love on the windows to brighten the days of the people inside.

By Noelle Walker

A group of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital nurses and their children picked up paint pens and got to work on the windows at Trail Lake Nursing and Rehab in South Fort Worth.

"This is the fun stuff," Peggy Needler said. "That just makes me smile."

Needler went to her first nursing home in March to paint the outside windows. Since then, there have been five nursing homes and a growing group of co-workers who join her to paint.

"A lot of times our older generation is forgotten," Tiffany Howley said. "Nobody can come in. Nobody can check on them now."

The group painted different windows with different themes: flowers, ocean, candy and love. Some had messages of encouragement.

"Just keep swimming," Needler said, reading the words on the ocean-themed window, written backwards so the people inside could read them. "I feel like we all got to just keep swimming."

One gentleman in a wheelchair came to the door on the inside, looking out to see what the group was painting, and smiled.

"That's the best part of the whole day," Howley said as she wiped away tears. "We can't do a lot right now, but we can do something."

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthcoronavirus
