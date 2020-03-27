Nordstrom is teaming up with Kaas Tailored to sew masks for healthcare workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Members of the Nordstrom and Kaas Tailored alterations teams in Texas, Washington, Oregon, and California are sewing more than 100,000 masks to be distributed to workers in the Providence system.

Photos: Nordstrom Alterations Teams in Texas Sewing Masks for Healthcare Workers

Nordstrom is also offering support to organizations like the Seattle Foundation, YouthCare, and Hetrick Martin Institute to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

Information about how to help with Nordstrom's efforts to support healthcare workers is available on the Kaas Tailored website.