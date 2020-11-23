Millions Expected to Travel Over Thanksgiving Holiday

Millions of Americans are expected to travel in the next few days over the Thanksgiving Holiday, marking the busiest point in air travel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As long as we got tested and are still feeling well, we are going to meet,” said Robert Ubilla, who is traveling to Florida to see a small group of family.

Both DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field say they expect elevated passenger traffic in days to come. At both airports, social distancing and sanitization remain a priority.

“You will see different crews out constantly cleaning,” said Ken Buchanan, an executive vice president at DFW. “You will see stickers on the floors suggesting line spacing and social distancing at times that may appear to be somewhat of a line forming.”

At Dallas Love Field, airport officials say lines may appear longer than they actually are due to social distancing efforts in both ticketing and TSA lines.

“We may have a line that is spilling out of the checkpoint because we have made the queue in a way to avoid people standing in the lane next to them,” said Chris Perry with Dallas Love Field.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged Americans not to travel over the Thanksgiving Holiday.

“We weren’t going to do that (travel to see family). No one felt comfortable doing that,” said Melody Morgan, who along with her husband John, canceled plans to gather with family.

The Morgans have decided instead of a traditional gathering they would travel to Mexico alone, thus limiting their exposure to other members of the family.

“I do feel comfortable being on the beach for Thanksgiving,” said Melody Morgan.

