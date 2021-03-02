Irving

Irving Restaurant Co-Founder Faces Long Recovery From COVID-19

Hugos Miranda has been battling COVID-19 complications since late December

By Meredith Yeomans

Tuesday's announcement that restaurants can soon return to full capacity and masks will no longer be required, was met with mixed emotions at a popular Irving restaurant. The announcement means Hugos Invitados can serve more customers. But for now, it must do so without its founder, Hugo Miranda.

Tuesday's announcement that restaurants can soon return to full capacity and masks will no longer be required, was met with mixed emotions at a popular Irving restaurant.

The announcement means Hugos Invitados can serve more customers. But for now, it must do so without its founder, Hugo Miranda.

Miranda has been in the hospital battling COVID-19 since late December. His family, friends and customers have held vigils outside the hospitals.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

open texas Mar 2

Gov. Abbott Says It’s Time to ‘Open Texas 100%,’ Ends COVID-19 Mask Mandate

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

“Right now, that I don't see him and I see the struggle that his family is going through, the struggle that he's definitely going through, I mean, it just breaks my heart,” said bar manager Cristian Lujano.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Lujano said Miranda has beaten the virus but recovery has been slow.

“Thankfully, last Saturday, he was able to open up his eyes and he's able to see his wife,” Lujano said.

Even after restaurants return to full capacity next week, Hugos Invitados said it will continue requiring employees to wear masks.

"There’s a lot of mixed emotions because at the end of the day I don’t think that anybody will understand this until they live through it," Lujano said.

This article tagged under:

Irvingcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us