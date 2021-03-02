Irving Restaurant Co-Founder Faces Long Recovery From COVID-19

Tuesday's announcement that restaurants can soon return to full capacity and masks will no longer be required, was met with mixed emotions at a popular Irving restaurant.

The announcement means Hugos Invitados can serve more customers. But for now, it must do so without its founder, Hugo Miranda.

Miranda has been in the hospital battling COVID-19 since late December. His family, friends and customers have held vigils outside the hospitals.

“Right now, that I don't see him and I see the struggle that his family is going through, the struggle that he's definitely going through, I mean, it just breaks my heart,” said bar manager Cristian Lujano.

Lujano said Miranda has beaten the virus but recovery has been slow.

“Thankfully, last Saturday, he was able to open up his eyes and he's able to see his wife,” Lujano said.

Even after restaurants return to full capacity next week, Hugos Invitados said it will continue requiring employees to wear masks.

"There’s a lot of mixed emotions because at the end of the day I don’t think that anybody will understand this until they live through it," Lujano said.