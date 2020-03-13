Grocery Stores Packed as North Texans Stock Up

Grocery stores were packed Friday afternoon as North Texas stocked up.



The rush comes one day after local officials declared a public health emergency because of the COVID-19 outbreak.



It also comes a day after more than a dozen North Texas school districts announced they were extending spring break by at least one week to prevent a spread of the virus.



Lines at checkout counters snaked down aisles to the back of stores from Carrollton to Pleasant Grove.



From produce to meat, pasta to water, some shelves are bare. Others were still stocked.



Some customers said the scene became tense at times when other customers tried to cut in line.



At a Walmart in Pleasant Grove, customers were seen tearing apart wrapped pallet of bottled water before employees could stock it on a shelf.



