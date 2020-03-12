School Districts Extend Spring Break by One Week

Some North Texas school districts have canceled classes out of an abundance of caution amid coronavirus concerns.

Allen ISD will be extending Spring Break through March 16-20. All meetings, campus events, practices, and extracurricular activities are suspended the week of March 16-20. This includes Kids Club.

Alvarado ISD canceled classes Thursday and Friday, March 12 & 13, after a person in the community was told to self-quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus.

Cedar Hill ISD is extending its spring break for an additional week. Scholars and staff should report to classes on Monday March 23, 2020.

Dallas ISD on Thursday canceled all district events and activities until further notice, including UIL events, athletics, field trips after-school programs and other campus activities. Classes will resume as scheduled on Friday, March 13. Click here for updates from the district.

Frisco, McKinney, Lovejoy, Plano, and Prosper ISDs extended their spring break holidays through Friday, March 20, the districts announced Thursday. Classes in the five districts will tentatively resume March 23.

Richardson ISD canceled all after-school activities and events through Friday, March 13. Trips, events and activities scheduled to take place after the district's spring break holiday will be evaluated.

St. Rita Catholic School will remain closed through spring break for "deep cleaning," while Ursuline Academy announced "e-Day protocols" will be enacted on Thursday and Friday, March 12 & 13 – this all after a member of the extended school community is presumed positive for COVID-19.

Wylie ISD extended its spring break by canceling classes between March 15 through March 20. District events and competitions that were scheduled during this time are considered to be canceled, administrators said.

Meanwhile, school districts are following CDC guidelines in asking students and employees who are traveling over spring break to countries hit the hardest by COVID-19 infections to self-quarantine when they return to North Texas.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott