Gov. Greg Abbott to Provide Update on COVID-19 Response in Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update on the statewide response to COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

Abbott will be joined in the auditorium of the Texas State Capitol by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) Acting Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson and Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath.

The news conference is expected to begin at about 2:30 p.m. Live video will appear in the player above.

Last week the governor held a news conference where he outlined Phase 1 of his Open Texas plan, allowing restaurants, retail businesses, movie theaters and malls to reopen provided they limit capacity.

The governor is expected to soon discuss Phase 2 of the Open Texas plan which is expected to address the expansion of Phase 1 and to allow the opening of bars, salons and tattoo and massage parlors.

The Governor's Report to Open Texas