open texas

Gov. Greg Abbott to Provide Update on COVID-19 Response in Texas

Governor to speak at about 2:30 p.m. from the auditorium at the Texas State Capitol

NBC 5 News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update on the statewide response to COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

Abbott will be joined in the auditorium of the Texas State Capitol by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) Acting Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson and Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath.

The news conference is expected to begin at about 2:30 p.m. Live video will appear in the player above.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Last week the governor held a news conference where he outlined Phase 1 of his Open Texas plan, allowing restaurants, retail businesses, movie theaters and malls to reopen provided they limit capacity.

The governor is expected to soon discuss Phase 2 of the Open Texas plan which is expected to address the expansion of Phase 1 and to allow the opening of bars, salons and tattoo and massage parlors.

coronavirus May 4

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing May 4

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

The Governor's Report to Open Texas

If you have trouble opening this document, click here to open it in a new window.

This article tagged under:

open texascoronavirusGreg Abbott
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us