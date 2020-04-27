Governor Abbott to Address Reopening of Texas Economy Monday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to announce the next steps toward reopening the state's economy during a news conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday. It will be streamed live at the top of this article.

Abbott has said he will detail which businesses will be allowed to resume operations in the coming days and weeks, and further details are expected to be announced about what those operations will look like.

Thousands of non-essential businesses have been closed all across the state since restrictions were first put into place to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

As a direct result of those closings, 280,406 Texans filed for unemployment relief for the week ending April 18, according to figures provided by the Texas Workforce Commission. That number was a more than 2,000% increase over any week in 2019, according to a report in the Texas Tribune.

Among the industries the Governor is expected to address on Monday include the gradual re-opening of gyms, hair and nail salons, and restaurants, albeit with new guidelines in place to help in the effort to flatten the curve.

Last week, the state began the process of re-opening businesses by allowing several retailers to offer “retail-to-go” services. Those businesses that adopt the method will be able to sell items online and allow customers to come to the store for curbside pickup.

In addition, Governor Abbott announced an easing of restrictions on elective surgeries last week.

