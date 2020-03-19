WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott to Detail Latest in COVID-19 Fight Thursday at Noon

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has scheduled a news conference for noon Thursday to discuss the latest in state's efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Abbott, who spoke in Arlington Wednesday before tighter restrictions were announced in the city as well as in Tarrant County, is expected to discuss statewide action in the fight against the pandemic.

Live video of the news conference at the Texas capitol will be streamed in the video player at the top of this page.

The governor will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Texas Speaker Dennis Bonnen.