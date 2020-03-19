Tarrant County COVID-19 Caseload More Than Doubles Overnight

Tarrant County public health officials say 10 more people have been infected with COVID-19, more than doubling the county's total thus far.

The total number of infected in Tarrant County now totals 19, which includes an Arlington man who died overnight Sunday.

The new positive cases are in Arlington, Colleyville, Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, Mansfield and Watauga.

The origins of the infections are being investigated, officials said, though they have confirmed some are travel related.

"We are interviewing these patients, identifying places they've traveled to and reaching out to others who may have been exposed," said Vinny Taneja, Tarrant County Public Health Director. "Because of HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are not allowed to provide any other details."

Tarrant County's confirmation of 10 new cases was shared just hours after 20 new cases were confirmed in Dallas County, including a man in Richardson who died after contracting the virus, and after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a statewide disaster and ordered all schools, bars and clubs to close.

As of this writing, there are 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas; three people have died.