Dallas County Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

Dallas County health officials say 20 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday and that one person has died after contracting the virus.

County health officials said the new cases include a Richardson man in his 60s who was found deceased in his residence and did not have high-risk chronic health conditions. The man is the third person to die in North Texas after having contracted the virus and the fourth in the state.

The cases confirmed by the county health department Thursday include six men and two women in their 30’s, two men and two women in their 50’s, two men and three women in their 60’s, one woman in her 70’s and one woman in her 90’s.

Three persons were hospitalized, including one in a critical care unit; 16 are self-isolating at residences. Twelve cases are residents of the city of Dallas, three are residents of Garland, two are residents of Mesquite, one is a resident of Cedar Hill and one is a resident of Farmers Branch.

Five cases are related to domestic out-of-state travel and two are related to international travel. Three patients are close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case. Six have no source or travel risk factor yet identified, and are therefore indicative of community transmission. Four other cases are still under investigation.

Further information about the patients will not be released by the county health department.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Dallas County is now at 55.

“As we have warned you, the testing data is well behind the situation on the ground. Today, we have five new cases of likely community spread. It is imperative that you exercise sound decision making in your personal responsibility decisions,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “We must replace selfishness with sacrifice if we are to protect our seniors and most vulnerable amongst us. Don’t give into fear, rather have faith in the science, the science that will be your road map to keeping you and your family safe. Replace panic with prayer and personal responsibility. We can do this North Texas, but it takes all of us. The life you save may be your Nana’s.”

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott