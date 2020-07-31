Free COVID-19 Testing Site to Open in Frisco Monday

A COVID-19 saliva testing site will open Monday at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, the city says.

Anyone who is interested in getting the free COVID-19 saliva test must register for an appointment online. The testing site will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“There’s no fee or insurance required, and you don’t need to be a Frisco resident. Anyone is welcome; however, participants must register online to reserve a time slot,” said Frisco Fire EMS Battalion Chief Jake Owen. “Also, do not eat, drink or use mouthwash 20 minutes before taking a swab collection. For many folks, this process may be more appealing than a nasal swab.”

Registration for the testing site at Dr Pepper Ballpark, 7300 Roughriders Trail, will open Saturday at 8 a.m online here.

According to the city of Frisco, results will be received in 48-96 hours.

The free tests are provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Frisco said, and those looking for more information can go to the city's website.