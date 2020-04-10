Fort Worth Teens Use Popular Video Game to Recreate School

The school year has been upended for so many kids across North Texas.

A group of high school sophomores decided that since they couldn’t go to school, they would just build it with the computer, video game Minecraft.

The more than eight-minute video gives a virtual tour of their school.

Vincent Kaltenreider, Caleb Jackson, Owen Harvey, Michael Sendejo, John Runnels, Ashtyn Coon, and Jackson Layton are all 10th graders at Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts.

The teens worked six hours a day for 11 days to make it happen.

Most of the teens said they want to pursue careers in the arts and say Minecraft is just a constructive way to spend their non-study time.