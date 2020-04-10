coronavirus

Fort Worth Teens Use Popular Video Game to Recreate School

By Laura Harris

Rhonda Layton

The school year has been upended for so many kids across North Texas.

A group of high school sophomores decided that since they couldn’t go to school, they would just build it with the computer, video game Minecraft.

The more than eight-minute video gives a virtual tour of their school.

Vincent Kaltenreider, Caleb Jackson, Owen Harvey, Michael Sendejo, John Runnels, Ashtyn Coon, and Jackson Layton are all 10th graders at Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts.

The teens worked six hours a day for 11 days to make it happen.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 37 mins ago

Tips for Safe Workouts, Nutrition While Stuck at Home

coronavirus 47 mins ago

Easter Weekend Starts With Park Closures, Restrictions to Stop COVID-19 Spread

Most of the teens said they want to pursue careers in the arts and say Minecraft is just a constructive way to spend their non-study time.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFort Worthfort worth academy of fine arts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us