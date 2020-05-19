Fort Worth City Council to Get COVID-19 Relief, Response Updates

Tuesday, the Fort Worth City Council will hear updates from several COVID-19 advisory committees.

Committee on Reopening the Economy (CORE) is expected to discuss a Visit Fort Worth initiative called the “Reopen Responsibly” campaign.

“This campaign will give business owners a form of certification, such as a badge or sticker, to display at their establishment once they have committed to a certain set of guidelines for reopening safely and responsibly,” city documents explain. “The campaign will be able to launch in the coming weeks.”

The Small Business and Economic Recovery Committee will discuss the challenges facing Fort Worth business owners.

“Restaurants are very hesitant to operate at 25% capacity as it is not financially feasible,” city documents explain “A capacity of 50% or higher would be optimal. In addition, customers are not there as consumer confidence remains low.”

“Most of those businesses are open to working with what they got and understand that the frustrations that we have today in phase one and in phase two are less than the frustrations we had being completely closed,” councilman and Small Business and Economic Recovery Committee co-chair Cary Moon said.

The committee will discuss the “Protect the Fort” project which was funded through a contribution from Facebook of $300,000. $50,000 was used for personal protective equipment for business owners and the remaining $250,000 will go to grants of up to $5,000 for businesses with fewer than 25 employees. City documents show that Hillwood matched the $50,000 contribution to expand the PPE program.

“Our role in government is low regulations, and low taxation so, to get out of the way of those businesses and let them get back to work and reopen and let them share in the balance of activity in our city,” Moon said.

You can read the full report of all the committees HERE.