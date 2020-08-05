Forney Cancels Remaining Events in 2020 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The City of Forney will not host events for the remaining months of 2020 due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, the city announced Tuesday.

Canceling events scheduled for this year is "the best course of action for the safety of citizens and city staff," the city said.

“All of us in the City are disappointed with the need to cancel the remaining events in 2020, but we are committed to ensuring that the 2021 event schedule will be the best the city has offered," Forney City Manager Tony Carson said in a press release.

After careful consideration, the City of Forney will not host events for the remainder of 2020. Please see the attached release for more details. Posted by City of Forney - City Hall on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The city of Forney's Movies & Music in the Park events, scheduled to be held over the summer and postponed, are among the number of events that will not be held in 2020.

Concerts at the local Spellman Amphitheater will also be postponed, including the Trace Adkins concert, previously scheduled for Sept. 26.

Adkins is rescheduled to perform on May 14, 2021.