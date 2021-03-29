What to Know FEMA will offer COVID-19 funeral assistance in April. In the meantime, people who have COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to keep and gather documentation.



Assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application per state.

FEMA is working to set up a dedicated toll-free phone number that can be used to apply for funeral assistance; supporting documentation can be filed online following the phone call.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering to provide financial relief for COVID-19-related funeral expenses.

Almost 550,000 people in the United States have died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and FEMA is working to help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the virus by providing up to $9,000 in assistance per funeral, or $35,500 per application, the agency said.

In an FAQ on their website, FEMA said they will assist with expenses for funeral services and interment or cremation including the costs associated with markers and headstones, clergy services, caskets or urns, and other additional expenses.

FEMA said the COVID-19 funeral assistance program will be implemented starting in April and applications will be accepted at that time. They are currently working to establish a phone number where applications can be filed. To qualify, applicants must meet certain conditions.

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, and the death certificate must indicate that the death was attributed to COVID-19, FEMA said.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

According to FEMA, the individual who died due to COVID-19 is not required to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien in order to be eligible for funeral assistance.

In the meantime before applications are accepted, people with COVID-19 funeral expenses are encouraged to gather and keep documentation, FEMA said. Additional guidance will be released to potential applicants and community partners once finalized.

Types of accepted documentation include an official death certificate, funeral expense documents like receipts and funeral home contracts, and proof of funds received from other sources for use toward funeral costs.

If an applicant is eligible for funeral assistance, they can choose to receive the funds via direct deposit or a check by mail.

According to FEMA, the relief is being made available under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The agency will provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. Currently, there is no deadline to apply for relief.

Additional information is available on the FEMA website.